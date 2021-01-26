Study finds in-person learning possible with limited COVID-19 spread

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A study conducted by an Aspirus pediatrician found cases of COVID-19 among students and teachers at 17 South Wood County schools remained low when measures to limit the spread of the virus were implemented.

Dr. Amy Falk with Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids conducted the study in K-12 schools in southern Wood County communities including Wisconsin Rapids, Nekoosa, and Port Edwards. From September to November 2020, COVID-19 cases and compliance with mask use were investigated in 4,876 students and 654 staff in 17 K-12 schools. Her findings were published by the Centers for Disease Control today.

The study found despite high levels of COVID-19 in the surrounding community, few instances of in-school transmission were identified, with limited spread among children within their cohorts and no documented transmission to or from staff when preventative measures such as masking and social distancing are implemented.

“This data indicates that with important safety measures like universal masking, transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in schools appears very low,” said Dr. Falk. “Allowing for in-person education is so important to our youth, especially during these difficult times.”

The study found schools opened and implemented measures to limit the spread, including wearing masks, establishing groups of 11-20 students, quarantining after exposures, and staff maintaining six feet of distance, if possible. Investigators found that teachers reported more than 92 percent of students used masks.

The study also found during 13 weeks of in-person learning, seven students and zero staff were known to get COVID-19 at school. According to the study, when precautions are in place, “in-school transmission of SARS-CoV-2 appeared to be uncommon in this rural Wisconsin community, despite up to a 40% positive SARS-CoV-2 test rate in the surrounding county.”

Click here to view the full report, published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention MMWR (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report).

A study conducted by an Aspirus pediatrician and published by the CDC found limited COVID spread in schools. (CDC)

