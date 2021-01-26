Rodgers clarifies Sunday’s postgame comments, says he doesn’t think there’s “any reason” he wouldn’t be back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers clarified his comments made after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss.

In the interview, Rodgers said he gave a real answer in the moment after a devastating loss. “I don’t think that there’s any reason that I wouldn’t be back. But there’s not many absolutes in this business.”

"I don't feel like I said anything that I hadn't said before.. It was just more of a realization I think that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control...



I don't think there's any reason I wouldn't be back"@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/u1Qnjiugv6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2021

He added that questions and decisions are made at this time every year. “I am not like jetting out of town and ‘sayonara Green Bay’. There’s conversations to be had,” he said referring to the Packers front office and Matt LaFleur.

After Sunday’s loss that suddenly ended Green Bay’s and Rodgers’ career season, Rodgers expressed that he was worried about the uncertainty of the future.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said adamantly, “That guy is the MVP of this league. He is the heart and soul of our football team, so hell ya, he better be back here.”

