Rodgers clarifies Sunday’s postgame comments, says he doesn’t think there’s “any reason” he wouldn’t be back

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers clarified his comments made after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss.

In the interview, Rodgers said he gave a real answer in the moment after a devastating loss. “I don’t think that there’s any reason that I wouldn’t be back. But there’s not many absolutes in this business.”

He added that questions and decisions are made at this time every year. “I am not like jetting out of town and ‘sayonara Green Bay’. There’s conversations to be had,” he said referring to the Packers front office and Matt LaFleur.

After Sunday’s loss that suddenly ended Green Bay’s and Rodgers’ career season, Rodgers expressed that he was worried about the uncertainty of the future.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said adamantly, “That guy is the MVP of this league. He is the heart and soul of our football team, so hell ya, he better be back here.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

