Packers loss leads to higher seasonal depression numbers in Wisconsin

A Green Bay Packers loss is a big deal, and something therapists at the center for well-being say is not a rare topic of discussion during sessions.

Sunday’s loss paired with the pandemic and all the grey days along the way has caused Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) numbers to rise higher than ever in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsinites are so into their football team, and we’re big backers and I think the loss yesterday was very hard and, and when you’re already kind of predisposed to seasonal affective disorder that can be one of the things that kind of helps push you directly into that,” Dr. Noreen Salzman, the director of the Center for Wellbeing in Wausau said.

SAD is a type of depression that is caused due to the changing of seasons and more importantly a lack of natural sunlight.

Common signs of SAD such as trouble Difficulty getting out of bed or going to work or school, Not enjoying things that might normally make you happy, and social withdraw can become life-altering and should be taken care of right away.

Salzman said this year she hopes people take time to care for themselves instead of brushing it off as many do each year.

“Americans are generally very ‘pull yourself up by the bootstraps’ mentality and feeling like we should be able to keep ourselves in the past and get going with this. It’s not that kind of thing. It’s no different than if you broke your wrist, and you’d be like, why can’t I use my wrist the same way,” Salman said.

On top of speaking to a physician, Salzman said those struggling should try and create a small routine to keep themselves moving.

Eating healthily at regular times and going on a brisk walk even on a gloomy day can make a big difference.

Salzman also suggests a D3 supplement, and 10,000 lux SAD lamps to help fill our need for sunshine.

