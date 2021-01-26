Advertisement

On the road to autonomous vehicles: What we all need to know

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Autonomous vehicle technology is advancing every day with nearly every major auto manufacturer and tech company getting involved. In fact, the first fully driverless ride-hailing vehicles are already beginning to appear on public streets in some cities.

With the technology at our doorstep, what will this mean for drivers today and in the future? In a recent survey by the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, nearly three quarters of respondents said AV technology is not ready for primetime, and another 20% said AVs will never be safe.

Public education and dialogue about these new technologies and the future of mobility will be critical to ensuring roadway safety. But how much do you really know about AVs?

On Tuesday, Joan Woodward, EVP of Public Policy for Travelers & President of the Travelers Institute, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the current state of the autonomous vehicle industry, what AVs mean for roadway safety today and in the future and the role of auto insurers in the conversation about autonomous vehicles.

