No-fly list: Southwest last to ban emotional-support animals

In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 waits to take off at Chicago's...
In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 waits to take off at Chicago's Midway Airport as another lands. Airfares are up and headed higher in summer 2012.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Emotional-support animals are no longer free to roam about the cabin on Southwest Airlines either.

The airline said Monday that it will let passengers bring trained service dogs in the cabin, but starting March 1, emotional-support animals are out.

The airline says anyone who wants to bring a dog or cat on board after that will have to pay a fee and keep the animal in a carrier under a seat.

Other airlines have made similar changes in their animal policies.

The Transportation Department says airlines don’t have to let passengers bring an animal on board for free by claiming it provides emotional support.

