First Alert Tuesday Morning Forecast - Morning snow showers south and seasonal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A storm system passing through the Stateline Area of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Tuesday, will generate a few snow showers across Juneau and Adams Counties throughout the morning, as well as occasional flurries across Wood and Portage County. Most of our area of Wisconsin, will generally see quite a bit of cloud cover from this system, with seasonal temps in the lower 20s.

More clouds will continue to be stuck in north central Wisconsin throughout Wednesday, with occasional sunshine breaking out Thursday and Friday, helping to warm temperatures to near 20°.

While the week looks mainly dry, the weather pattern will get a little more active just before and throughout the upcoming weekend, with snow chances returning for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain fairly seasonal for the better part of the next week, temps will get a little warm up for Saturday and Sunday, with highs approaching 30°.

FYI- Tuesday January 26, marks the first day that Wausau’s average high temperature begins to climb for the season. It will climb up one degree to 24° for the day.

Morning showers winding down (WSAW)

