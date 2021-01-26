Advertisement

First Alert Tuesday Morning Forecast - Morning snow showers south and seasonal

By Chad Franzen
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A storm system passing through the Stateline Area of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Tuesday, will generate a few snow showers across Juneau and Adams Counties throughout the morning, as well as occasional flurries across Wood and Portage County. Most of our area of Wisconsin, will generally see quite a bit of cloud cover from this system, with seasonal temps in the lower 20s.

More clouds will continue to be stuck in north central Wisconsin throughout Wednesday, with occasional sunshine breaking out Thursday and Friday, helping to warm temperatures to near 20°.

While the week looks mainly dry, the weather pattern will get a little more active just before and throughout the upcoming weekend, with snow chances returning for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain fairly seasonal for the better part of the next week, temps will get a little warm up for Saturday and Sunday, with highs approaching 30°.

FYI- Tuesday January 26, marks the first day that Wausau’s average high temperature begins to climb for the season. It will climb up one degree to 24° for the day.

Morning showers winding down
Morning showers winding down(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver rescued from Wisconsin River by Merrill Fire Department (Jan. 25, 2021)
Driver rescued after crashing into Wisconsin River in Merrill
Stolen Jeep Liberty and Wyatt Canon, 16
Police concerned for missing teen’s welfare
COVID-19 vaccinations for 65+ begin Monday in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers “hurting” over playoff loss, worries about uncertainty of future
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss

Latest News

Wausau School Board to vote on in-person learning
Wausau School Board to vote on in-person learning
Wausau East football collecting shoes for those in need
Banding as a team to collect shoes
Banding as a team to collect shoes
Fire destroys home in Lincoln County
Fire destroys home in Lincoln County