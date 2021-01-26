DHS: Vaccines for teachers and other groups to begin March 1

MADISON Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday a timeline of March 1 to begin vaccinations for additional groups.

Future eligible populations include the following groups (in priority order):

Educators and child care

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers like food supply, public transit, utility and communications infrastructure, and 911 operators

Non-frontline health care essential personnel

Congregate living facility staff and residents

The start date is dependent on the vaccine supply from the federal government.

The groups were selected after careful review and consideration from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC). Due to the limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses available, we must prioritize which populations can receive vaccines. DHS makes these decisions based on populations with an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and those more vulnerable to severe complications from the virus.

