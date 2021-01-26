Advertisement

Committee to consider statue of Wisconsin’s first Black Sec. of State

Vel Phillips
Vel Phillips(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The board in charge of decorations at the state Capitol in Madison has voted to create a committee to study the prospect of placing a statue of Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state on the building’s grounds.

The State Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted unanimously Monday to create a subcommittee that will work with a community task force and state officials on a proposal to erect a $241,000 statue of Vel Phillips.

The board did not vote on whether to actually build the statue, however.

The board’s vice-chairwoman, Amy Loudenbeck, said the board needs more information on the proposal.

