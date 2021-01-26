Chew on this: How to choose the healthiest snacks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stressful times call for comfort food and for many people that means turning to snacking.

The current reality is more people are home, and snacking more frequently, but there is a conflict between people wanting to be healthier yet craving indulgent food and snacks. Lack of routine and unlimited kitchen access coupled with added anxiety and stress is the perfect storm for mindless eating.

But not all snacks are created equal, and research has indicated that consumers want their food to work for them. One in 4 consumers are looking for health benefits from food and heart health ranks high among what they are seeking most. The best snacks are multi taskers: They can do a ton of things at once: give you protein, healthy fats and fiber – all important to keep you satisfied longer.

On Tuesday, Bonnie Taub-Dix, registered dietitian and author of “Read It Before You Eat It – Taking You from Label to Table”, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to guide viewers through the world of which snacks are better for you with a spotlight on the health benefits of almonds.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.