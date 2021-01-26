Changing lives with baseball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A nationwide baseball organization that benefits people with autism and other disabilities is making its way up to the Central Wisconsin area.

Although snow is covering the diamond right now in Central Wisconsin, come this summer, the Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO) plans to take the field in the area to provide a memorable baseball experience for people with disabilities.

“We accept everyone for who they are, encourage them to be the best they can be, and giving confidence to fulfill dreams on and off the baseball field,” ABO Executive Director and Founder Taylor Duncan said.

Duncan said his baseball organization is more than just a game, it’s an experience.

“It’s about learning how to work together as a team, it’s about forming the friendships and fostering those skills that we learn through the game that we can adapt to in our day to day life as well,” Duncan said.

Alternative Baseball began in 2016 and is already in several states across the nation and now is the time to expand to Central Wisconsin.

The program serves people ages 15 and older that are on the autism spectrum.

“We’re making it great and we’re there in Central Wisconsin to provide a solution,” Duncan said.

The program for Duncan hits close to home, he was diagnosed with autism at the age of four.

Duncan said there are not enough services for people with autism past high school age in the United States.

“I struggled to find opportunities to play traditional sports either because of my developmental delays because when I was much, much younger or because of the social stigma,” Duncan said.

The game itself is played similar to major league baseball rules, the only difference is they use a larger and softer baseball to accommodate all skill levels.

Coach Christopher Arnold in Powder Springs, Georgia says ABO is second to none.

“ABO is a life-changing organization and it should be well known,” Arnold said.

He said the organization coming to Central Wisconsin will unleash new excitement.

“I thought I had a passion for baseball, but compared to these guys and gals, it doesn’t even come close,” Arnold said.

It’s Duncan’s goal to have the program ready to go in Central Wisconsin by early summer 2021 and they are in need of coaches, players and volunteers so if you’re interested be sure to follow the link to get involved.

