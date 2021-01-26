Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area expands hours to address academic struggles

Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area has expanded program hours on Fridays to 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. The change is to address academic difficulties due to the pandemic.

“The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area, in partnership with the Wausau School District, aims to be part of the overall solution to reduce the number of students with failing grades and help them achieve academic success by offering opportunities outside of the classroom,” a news release stated.

The organization also began opening at 2 p.m. Monday - Thursday to align with the modified school schedules. The Club is open an additional 46 hours per month to serve kids and families, according to a news release.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to become a member.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver rescued from Wisconsin River by Merrill Fire Department (Jan. 25, 2021)
Driver rescued after crashing into Wisconsin River in Merrill
Stolen Jeep Liberty and Wyatt Canon, 16
Police concerned for missing teen’s welfare
COVID-19 vaccinations for 65+ begin Monday in Wisconsin
Family loses home in fire.
Family struggles to rebuild after devastating loss
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers “hurting” over playoff loss, worries about uncertainty of future

Latest News

Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on repealing mask mandate
Sadness After Packers Loss
Sadness After Packers Loss
FILE - Cows on pasture at the University of Vermont dairy farm eat hay in a Thursday, July 23,...
Nationwide milk production up 3% from last year
Flurries and light showers far south through the morning
First Alert Tuesday Morning Forecast - Morning snow showers south and seasonal