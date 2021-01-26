Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area expands hours to address academic struggles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area has expanded program hours on Fridays to 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. The change is to address academic difficulties due to the pandemic.

“The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area, in partnership with the Wausau School District, aims to be part of the overall solution to reduce the number of students with failing grades and help them achieve academic success by offering opportunities outside of the classroom,” a news release stated.

The organization also began opening at 2 p.m. Monday - Thursday to align with the modified school schedules. The Club is open an additional 46 hours per month to serve kids and families, according to a news release.

