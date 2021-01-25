UWSP puts mandatory COVID-19 testing into place for spring semester

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

UW-Stevens Point is preparing for a new semester of pandemic management to try and keep cases down.

Starting Monday, January 25 all staff and students across campuses, will be required to take a weekly or bi-weekly COVID-19 test to step foot on campus.

This initiative was put in place to combat the small case spike they saw at the beginning of the fall semester, and act as a precautionary catch those who experience a-symptomatic cases.

“Students and employees who are infected with COVID that don’t exhibit symptoms, we know that there’s a large percentage of people that that occurs in, so if we can catch those cases so that they don’t go on then and infect others without knowing it, that’s really our biggest goal, to try to help decrease that that spread,” Dr. Helen Luce, the Student Health Director for the University said.

Those living in the residence halls will need to schedule weekly tests, while staff and off-campus students only need to test every two weeks. The school hopes that with more testing being done, they will be able to keep those living in the dorms out of quarantine and bring back more students into classrooms.

“It’s certainly not the type of educational experience that most students are looking for, or that most of the instructors are wanting to have with their students either. So it’s just very exciting to know that we can put some of these measures in place and then increase those numbers of in-person experiences,” Dr. Luce said.

Tests for staff and students will be free and administered by Weber Health Logistics on campuses. Because they are rapid nose-swab tests, the weekly process should only take about a half an hour. All participants will need to sign up for a testing time and can do so in advance for now through spring break.

The university hopes that all students will take testing seriously and make it part of their routine. If students living in the dorms refuse to take tests they will be asked to leave.

Rules for wearing a mask and socially distancing have not changed on campuses.

For more information and times of testing visit the university website here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.