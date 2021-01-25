UW System extends free community rapid COVID testing into the spring

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson today announced an extension of community COVID-19 surge testing sites at UW System campuses.

Most of the 22 surge testing sites were scheduled to close last week. However, in partnership with the UW System, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be providing 140,000 additional Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests for use across Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

Testing will resume locally on all three UW-Stevens Point campuses beginning next week.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” President Thompson said. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”

At the request of federal officials, UW System universities set up surge testing sites last fall, and testing began in early November. The testing identified nearly 18,000 potential positive carriers of the virus who were advised to isolate.

“We are all hopeful by the arrival of vaccines, but we must remain vigilant in our behaviors, and that includes getting tested,” Thompson said.

The Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests used for surge testing will be supplied by the federal government, which is also providing the personnel and logistical support and confirmatory tests as necessary.

Testing at the UWSP campuses will begin as follows:

UW Stevens Point Wausau - Monday, Feb. 1; 608 S 7th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401

UW Stevens Point Marshfield - Tuesday, Feb 2; 2000 W 5th St., Marshfield, WI 54449

UW Stevens Point Dreyfus University Center - Wednesday, Feb 3; 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point, WI 54481

To register for a rapid-results test, click here or call 1-800-635-8611.

