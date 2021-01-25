Advertisement

Stevens Point District 1 polling location to remain at Mid-State Technical College

(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point is reminding voters that due to COVID-19 restrictions, the District 1 polling location will remain at Mid-State Technical College. Normally, it is at Briggs Street High Rise.

Voters are reminded to bring proper photo identification.

If there are any concerns about in-person voting, electors are encouraged to request an absentee ballot through www.myvote.wi.gov. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 12 by 5 p.m. for indefinitely confined and military electors. However, the clerk’s office does not recommend delaying your request. The completed ballot, sealed in the signed and witnessed envelope, must be received by Election Day, Tuesday, Feb. 16, in order for it to be counted.

Residents who have moved or changed their name are required to re-register before they can vote. This can be done easily on the Myvote.wi.gov website or at the Clerk’s office.

The Spring Primary Election is Feb. 16.

