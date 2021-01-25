Signing up for COVID-19 vaccines

(WSAW) - Health care agencies are registering with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to become COVID-19 vaccinators. Each agency is handling the vaccination sign up process a little differently. Some are doing drive-thrus, others are calling their eligible patients directly, but most are asking eligible people to sign up through online portals. Click here to see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

NewsChannel 7 wanted to make this process of finding and signing up as simple as possible. While waiting for a full list of registered vaccinations, we talked with and scoured local health departments’, pharmacies’ and health care providers’ websites to learn how each vaccinator we could locate is handling vaccination. This is not a comprehensive list and will be updated periodically as information becomes available. If you are aware of more local vendors vaccinating people, please let us know.

The map below shares the four common places COVID-19 vaccines are being administered throughout north-central Wisconsin counties in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area. The dots within each county show other local agencies that have indicated that they are administering vaccines. If an agency has provided a direct signup link, that link is available under “Make An Appointment.” The provider’s website is also listed to share more information about how that agency is signing people up, along with additional information you may need to know before going to your appointment. To stop the information from moving on the map and be able to click the links, click the county or spot to freeze it.

DHS and several local vaccinators have urged people to sign up for a vaccine through their primary health care provider where they would typically receive any other type of vaccination. Unless noted, people are also strongly encouraged to use the online platforms if possible before making a phone call due to high call volumes. Vaccinators are also asking people to be patient in getting a vaccine, as demand is higher than supply currently. As of Jan. 25, the first-day people 65 and older became eligible to receive a vaccine, the state was receiving about 70,000 doses of vaccine per week and there are roughly 700,000 people in the 65 and older population.

