Scholarship helps our nation’s heroes get ahead in life

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a difficult year for first responders in all walks of life, including our military and their families. For those leaving the service, attempting to re-enter the workforce in the middle of a pandemic has been and continues to be a challenge. But there’s help available right now through a partnership of a business near you and a national organization you know.

Sport Clips Haircuts, together with its partners and clients, recently reached a landmark goal of $1 million raised to help the Veterans of Foreign Wars provide scholarships to veterans preparing for civilian careers. These awards provide up to $5,000 of assistance per semester per recipient to help cover the cost of tuition and fees for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below. The application window for the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship” program is now open for those who are serving or have served in the military to apply for scholarship money for this fall.

On Monday, Air Force veterans Gordon B. Logan and Hal Roesch II joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the scholarship and what it means to veterans returning to civilian life. Logan is the founder and chairman of the board for Sport Clips, who flew C-130s during the Vietnam war, and Roesch II is commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, who served 20 years. Both know what it’s like to be deployed and return home to start a civilian career.

You can find more information by visiting www.sportclips.com/hero and www.vfw.org/scholarship

