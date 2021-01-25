Advertisement

Rodgers “hurting” over playoff loss, worries about uncertainty of future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - There are many words to describe the Packers’ loss. Aaron Rodgers is thinking a lot of those words right now.

A clearly torn apart Rodgers sat at the podium contemplating what could have been. Something he’s been all too familiar with during his career.

“This one definitely stings,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “It’s going to for a long time.”

After the 2019 NFC Championship Game, the Packers vowed they would be back. This year, the mood shifted to somber.

“I’m gutted for Big Dog,” said Rodgers. “Obviously, I’m hurting for myself, Mason, some of the older guys, Tramon coming back, but it hurts for those young guys, too.”

The future is more of a question mark rather than an exclamation point.

“That’s what’s sad about it most,” said Rodgers. “Obviously, there is gonna be an end to it at some point whether we made it past this one or not. Just the uncertainty is tough and the finality of it all.”

But Matt LaFleur doesn’t believe anything is changing at quarterback.

“That guy is the MVP of this league,” said LaFleur. “He is the heart and soul of our football team, so hell ya, he better be back here.”

All eyes shift to general manager Brian Gutekunst. The Packers have multiple key players contracts coming to an end. Corey Linsley, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Kevin King are just a few names that come to mind.

