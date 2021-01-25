Red Cross urges blood donation to keep supply up during pandemic
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy people to donate blood to help maintain supply during the pandemic.
The Red Cross says they typically have a tough time keeping the supply strong during the winter months because bad weather and seasonal illnesses tend to impact donors. The COVID-19 pandemic has added to that challenge.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, the Red Cross is giving away a $5 Amazon gift card to those who donate this February. To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, head to RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-15
Adams
Adams
2/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 569 N. Cedar Street
_______________
Clark
Greenwood
1/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., K & S Logistics, 111 East Miller
Neillsville
2/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 73, 6 Boon Blvd, PO Box 204
Thorp
2/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thorp Fire & Ambulance District Station, Corner of Cty Rd X and S Wilson St
2/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thorp Fire & Ambulance District Station, Corner of Cty Rd X and S Wilson St
_______________
Green Lake
Dalton
2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Kingston Senior Center & Town Hall, W6368 E. Pine St.
Green Lake
2/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 518 Water Street
Markesan
2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 41 Saint Joseph St
________________
Juneau
Mauston
2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane
_______________
Marathon
Mosinee
2/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John Lutheran Church, 901 Eleventh St
Rothschild
2/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1000 Imperial Ave
Wausau
2/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant St
2/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wausau Elks Lodge 248, 414 Scott Street
2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd
_______________
Marquette
Montello
2/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, W3008 State Rd 23
Westfield
2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Westfield Area High School, N7046 Cty Rd CH
_________________
Portage
Plover
1/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Plover Municipal Building, 2400 Post Rd
2/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Dr
Stevens Point
1/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
1/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
1/28/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
1/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/4/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/11/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/18/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist, 600 Wilshire
2/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
2/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
_______________
Waupaca
Weyauwega
2/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N Lincoln
_______________
Waushara
Wautoma
2/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 335 W Prairie St
_______________
Wood
Marshfield
2/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA, 410 West McMillan St
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.