Red Cross urges blood donation to keep supply up during pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy people to donate blood to help maintain supply during the pandemic.

The Red Cross says they typically have a tough time keeping the supply strong during the winter months because bad weather and seasonal illnesses tend to impact donors. The COVID-19 pandemic has added to that challenge.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, the Red Cross is giving away a $5 Amazon gift card to those who donate this February. To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, head to RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-15

Adams

2/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community Center, 569 N. Cedar Street

Clark

Greenwood

1/26/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., K & S Logistics, 111 East Miller

Neillsville

2/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 73, 6 Boon Blvd, PO Box 204

Thorp

2/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thorp Fire & Ambulance District Station, Corner of Cty Rd X and S Wilson St

2/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thorp Fire & Ambulance District Station, Corner of Cty Rd X and S Wilson St

Green Lake

Dalton

2/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Kingston Senior Center & Town Hall, W6368 E. Pine St.

Green Lake

2/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 518 Water Street

Markesan

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 41 Saint Joseph St

Juneau

Mauston

2/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane

Marathon

Mosinee

2/19/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John Lutheran Church, 901 Eleventh St

Rothschild

2/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1000 Imperial Ave

Wausau

2/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant St

2/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wausau Elks Lodge 248, 414 Scott Street

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd

Marquette

Montello

2/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, W3008 State Rd 23

Westfield

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Westfield Area High School, N7046 Cty Rd CH

Portage

Plover

1/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Plover Municipal Building, 2400 Post Rd

2/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Dr

Stevens Point

1/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

1/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

1/28/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

1/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/4/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/11/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/18/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist, 600 Wilshire

2/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

2/26/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

Waupaca

Weyauwega

2/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N Lincoln

Waushara

Wautoma

2/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 335 W Prairie St

Wood

Marshfield

2/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA, 410 West McMillan St

