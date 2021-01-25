Police concerned for missing teen’s welfare

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old from North Carolina who may be driving to Wisconsin in a stolen 2003 Jeep Liberty.

Police say Wyatt Canon, 16, is suspected of stealing the Jeep with North Carolina plates of RVP3362 along with a handgun and ammunition from relatives in North Carolina on Jan. 21.

The Marshfield Police Department has received information that Canon appears to be in crisis. Family members indicate one of several possible locations for him to go could be a return to the Marshfield area. They also indicate it is reasonable to conclude he could have switched license plates at this point.

Please call 911 if you see Wyatt or the stolen Jeep Liberty and support the family’s efforts toward a safe resolution to this concern.

The Marshfield Police Department has received information that a former resident of Marshfield appears to be in crisis. ... Posted by Marshfield Police Department on Sunday, January 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.