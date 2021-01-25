Advertisement

Police concerned for missing teen’s welfare

Stolen Jeep Liberty and Wyatt Canon, 16
Stolen Jeep Liberty and Wyatt Canon, 16(Marshfield Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old from North Carolina who may be driving to Wisconsin in a stolen 2003 Jeep Liberty.

Police say Wyatt Canon, 16, is suspected of stealing the Jeep with North Carolina plates of RVP3362 along with a handgun and ammunition from relatives in North Carolina on Jan. 21.

The Marshfield Police Department has received information that Canon appears to be in crisis. Family members indicate one of several possible locations for him to go could be a return to the Marshfield area. They also indicate it is reasonable to conclude he could have switched license plates at this point.

Please call 911 if you see Wyatt or the stolen Jeep Liberty and support the family’s efforts toward a safe resolution to this concern.

Posted by Marshfield Police Department on Sunday, January 24, 2021

