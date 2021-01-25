Advertisement

More than 64K are vaccinated against COVID-19, 946 new positive cases confirmed

COVID vaccine in Wisconsin
COVID vaccine in Wisconsin(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 64,364 Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series. To date, 345,017 doses of vaccine have been administered. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose. As of Dec. 24, 2020 only eight people in Wisconsin were fully vaccinated.

On Jan. 25, the state began vaccinations for anyone over the age of 65.

Monday, the state recorded 946 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. To date in Wisconsin, more than half a million people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

