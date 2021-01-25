Mistakes pile up, lead to Packers’ demise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2020 Packers seemed like a team of destiny, but in the NFC Championship game, Green Bay couldn’t get out of its own way.

“We had our chances,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Opportunity after opportunity. The downfall started with a last-second touchdown to end the first half.

“Man coverage,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “Definitely not the right call for the situation. You can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win.”

Then a fumble to start the second half.

“That really was a big difference in the football game,” said LaFleur. “You just can’t do that stuff. I blame us as coaches for putting our guys in that situation.”

A Packers team that was the best in the NFL in the red zone during the regular season was haunted by the Bucs defense. Green Bay finished 2-for-4 in the NFC Championship game.

“We’ve been so good in the red zone all season,” said Rodgers. This was a game where we needed seven and didn’t come up with it a couple of times.”

And of course, it was all capped by a controversial pass interference call.

“I think it was a bad call,” said Rodgers. “I think there was a few opportunities for some plays down the field that weren’t called.”

A perfect recipe for a team that seemed bound for greatness stopped two games from hosting the Lombardi. Now, the future remains uncertain.

