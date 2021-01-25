Advertisement

Mistakes pile up, lead to Packers’ demise

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) fumbles after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jordan...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) fumbles after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead (33) during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2020 Packers seemed like a team of destiny, but in the NFC Championship game, Green Bay couldn’t get out of its own way.

“We had our chances,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Opportunity after opportunity. The downfall started with a last-second touchdown to end the first half.

“Man coverage,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “Definitely not the right call for the situation. You can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win.”

Then a fumble to start the second half.

“That really was a big difference in the football game,” said LaFleur. “You just can’t do that stuff. I blame us as coaches for putting our guys in that situation.”

A Packers team that was the best in the NFL in the red zone during the regular season was haunted by the Bucs defense. Green Bay finished 2-for-4 in the NFC Championship game.

“We’ve been so good in the red zone all season,” said Rodgers. This was a game where we needed seven and didn’t come up with it a couple of times.”

And of course, it was all capped by a controversial pass interference call.

“I think it was a bad call,” said Rodgers. “I think there was a few opportunities for some plays down the field that weren’t called.”

A perfect recipe for a team that seemed bound for greatness stopped two games from hosting the Lombardi. Now, the future remains uncertain.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim "Shoe" Sullivan
Stevens Point man involved in sale of legendary baseball
The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman offers cash reward for lost gear bag
Jef sculpting his Bernie Sanders statue.
Stevens Point Bernie Sanders snow sculpture going viral
The Ewing brothers gave their Green Bay Packers playoff tickets to an 85-year-old woman.
Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game
2 dead, 4 injured in Grant County house fire

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Rodgers “hurting” over playoff loss, worries about uncertainty of future
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers...
FINAL: Packers lose to the Buccaneers 31-26, fall one game short of the Super Bowl
Mark Zelich and Hank Aaron
Mark Zelich reflects on his time spent with Hank Aaron
Prep Highlights 1/23