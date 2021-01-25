Advertisement

First Alert Monday Weather Forecast - Sunny and Seasonal

By Chad Franzen
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After most areas picked up 2″-4″ of snow throughout Sunday morning, the upcoming work week looks relatively quiet to start with as temperatures cool off just a bit. The 3.2″ of snow Wausau received, was the largest snowfall received, so far, this winter season.

A weak system passing through the Stateline Area of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, will generate quite a bit of cloud cover later today and tonight, with a few snow showers possible across Juneau and Adams Counties by early Tuesday morning.

More clouds will continue to be stuck in central Wisconsin throughout Wednesday, with some sunshine breaking out Thursday and Friday, helping to warm temperatures into the lower to middle 20s.

While the week looks mainly dry, the weather pattern will get a little more active just before and throughout the upcoming weekend, with snow chances returning for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain fairly seasonal for the better part of the next week, temps will get a little warm up for Saturday and Sunday, with highs approaching 30°.

Seasonal weather
