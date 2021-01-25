Driver rescued after crashing into Wisconsin River in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department said a driver was rescued after crashing their vehicle onto the ice of Wisconsin River Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Merrill Fire Department responded to the crash on the Wisconsin River near the 2000 block of W. Main Street in Merrill.

Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug said Lincoln County Dispatchers were able to keep the driver calm and advised him to not move around in the vehicle. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the SUV on its side on the ice next to the edge of open water. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.

Initially, firefighters secured the SUV with the winch from the squad and pulled it closer to shore. Once the vehicle was secured, firefighters in cold water suits cut the windshield out to gain access to the driver. Firefighters assisted the driver out of the vehicle and into a nearby ambulance for medical evaluation. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

“While we train for water rescues, the driver was lucky that the vehicle didn’t go into the water,” stated Battalion Chief Scott Krause. Merrill Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff also responded to the scene. Rod’s Towing was called and removed the vehicle from the ice.

