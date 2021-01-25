COVID-19 vaccinations for 65+ begin Monday in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WSAW) — Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, however it could take a couple of months to inoculate the entire group of 700,000 people, state health officials said.

Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, has continually urged people over age 65 to be patient and check the websites of the clinics where they typically get the flu vaccine to see when they can be vaccinated against COVID-19. They may also be contacted by a health care provider to schedule an appointment.

“It’s going to take a week or two to really get rolling on this,” Van Dijk said. “People will get their vaccine. Not tomorrow, but sometime in the next month or two.”

Vaccinating everyone over 65 is in line with federal guidelines, but breaks with a state panel’s recommendations last week that the next group include those over age 70 along with teachers, child care workers, mink farmers, prisoners and others who live in congregate settings. The state health department said the full scope of those included in the next round of vaccinations will be determined this week.

People who qualify and want a vaccine are encouraged to visit their health care system’s website to enroll, rather than calling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.