COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Jan. 27 in the town of Rome

(Noah Berger | AP)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Health & Human Services Division of Public Health will host a first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The clinic is for those 65 years or older.

CLICK HERE TO PRINT AND FILL OUT THE CONSENT FORM

It will be held at the Rome Fire Department located at 1156 Alpine Dr. in Nekoosa. It’s from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those interested are urged to not arrive more than 30 minutes before the clinic begins.

Editors’ Note: NewsChannel 7 erroneously reported the incorrect date for the vaccination clinic in an earlier broadcast. We regret that error.

Adams County Vaccination Clinic
Adams County Vaccination Clinic(WSAW)

