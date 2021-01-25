Advertisement

Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction(WBAY)
By Dana Munro
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsinites will vote in a state primary election on February 16th to narrow down the field of candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. This is the person who oversees K-12 education in the state. There are seven candidates running.

Jill Underly
Jill Underly(WBAY)

First candidate is Jill Underly from Blanchardville. Underly says she will fight for quality early childhood in all zip-codes, mental health resources in school and is against private school voucher expansion.

Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr(WBAY)

Next is Deborah Kerr from Caledonia. She is focused on literacy and numeracy skills, involving families in the education process and fostering partnerships between schools.

Steve Krull
Steve Krull(WBAY)

Also on the ballot is Steve Krull from Milwaukee. His campaign says he will fight for higher salaries for teachers, investing in special education and eliminating student debt through a student-loan-to-home program that ensures all college graduates have eligibility for a home mortgage.

Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams
Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams(WBAY)

Next is Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams from Milwaukee. Her campaign says she supports developing a diverse teacher workforce, eliminating achievement gaps and elevating home-based parental involvement in the education process.

Troy Gunderson
Troy Gunderson(WBAY)

Also on the ballot is Troy Gunderson from West Salem. Gunderson says he will fight for affordable daycare, improving the connection between secondary and post-secondary institutions and supporting programs to attract new teachers to Wisconsin schools.

Joe Fenrick
Joe Fenrick(WBAY)

Next is Joe Fenrick from Fond du Lac. He plans to fight for emphasizing quality teaching over high test scores, highly-trained educational staff in every school and updating classroom technology.

Sheila Briggs
Sheila Briggs(WBAY)

Last on the ballot is Sheila Briggs from Deforest. Briggs supports state government fully funding Wisconsin public schools, ensuring demographics don’t affect quality of education and all teachers receiving rigorous training.

Be sure you’re registered to vote and know your polling place in time for the election.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim "Shoe" Sullivan
Stevens Point man involved in sale of legendary baseball
The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman offers cash reward for lost gear bag
Jef sculpting his Bernie Sanders statue.
Stevens Point Bernie Sanders snow sculpture going viral
The Ewing brothers gave their Green Bay Packers playoff tickets to an 85-year-old woman.
Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game
2 dead, 4 injured in Grant County house fire

Latest News

S.D. politicians weigh in on Biden, Harris inauguration
Wisconsin reaction to inauguration day
Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin lawmakers introduce police reform package
GOP gavels in, gavels out of unemployment session
(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
Wis. Democrats call on Sen. Johnson to resign in new ad
Supporters of President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Ron Johnson, Lindsey Graham support Independent Commission to investigate attack on Capitol