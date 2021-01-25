Ascension Wisconsin begins COVID vaccinations for patients

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Ascension Wisconsin administered COVID-19 vaccinations Monday at its hospitals in Merrill and Stevens Point.

Among its first patients was 86-year old Margaret Brooks of Plover. She received her vaccine at Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point.

According to a media release, AMG-WI has been reviewing medical records for all existing patients and identifying those who fit the eligible criteria.

“Our goal is to safely vaccinate as many individuals as quickly as possible. Our doctors, nurses, clinicians and associates have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to begin this critical next phase of vaccinations,” said Dr. Gregory Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “We continue to collaborate closely with local and state health officials to ensure we’re doing everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is made available to them.”

Patients will be contacted by Ascension and patients are urged to not call Ascension about the vaccine.

