Annual Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship races return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For 16 years now, Wausau 525 has hosted its annual snowmobile championship races.

The races support the charity Flip’s Fund, inspired by Owner Ralph Merwin’s son Phillip “Flip” Merwin who lost his life while snowmobile racing in 2003.

Since Flip’s passing, Flip’s Fund has raised over $300,000 and given it away to local causes, according to Ralph.

“We help children with illnesses, scholarships for high schools, lions club, and boy scouts,” Ralph said.

Despite the mild weather that Northcentral Wisconsin has seen this winter, Wausau 525′s races went on, unlike many other annual races.

“Michigan shut down and Minnesota,” Ralph said. “We took a chance and it worked out good.”

The only change the races saw this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic was a loss in a few drivers.

“Normally we have racers from Canada, but with the border being closed,” Ralph explained, “all the Canadian drivers, which is about eight drivers, can’t come.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.