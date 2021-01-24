Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge debuts Winter Edition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge, Winter Edition made its debut in Doepke Park today. Participants run, snowshoe and bike in a race against the clock to collect as many checkpoints as they can in a three-hour period.

“We made the course choose-your-own-adventure, so you can do it in any order you want, and all the check points are optional, so the teams that come back with the most check points within three hours are going to place the highest,” said race co-director Anna Nummelin

Twelve adventure races around the state were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The randomized style of the Winter Edition allows participants more space for social distancing. They also are given staggered start times and are required to wear masks when not racing. One member of Team Elk Bones told me he was glad to get back to the sport.

“The course was great. Nice little setup, lots of new racers here today, coming out on a zero-degree day to run around the woods. Everyone’s all cooped up, ready to get out and race,” said Mike Prucha.

Race co-director Tim Buccholz explained that there was a special added checkpoint challenge as well.

“We added to the gear list that everyone needed to bring one sled and right around the corner here in Doepke we are having each team do four runs of the sledding hill,” he said.

Most of the racers said it isn’t about win or lose. It’s just about the fun.

