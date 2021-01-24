Advertisement

Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge debuts Winter Edition

Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge
Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge(WSAW)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge, Winter Edition made its debut in Doepke Park today. Participants run, snowshoe and bike in a race against the clock to collect as many checkpoints as they can in a three-hour period.

“We made the course choose-your-own-adventure, so you can do it in any order you want, and all the check points are optional, so the teams that come back with the most check points within three hours are going to place the highest,” said race co-director Anna Nummelin

Twelve adventure races around the state were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.  The randomized style of the Winter Edition allows participants more space for social distancing.  They also are given staggered start times and are required to wear masks when not racing.  One member of Team Elk Bones told me he was glad to get back to the sport.

“The course was great.  Nice little setup, lots of new racers here today, coming out on a zero-degree day to run around the woods.  Everyone’s all cooped up, ready to get out and race,” said Mike Prucha.

Race co-director Tim Buccholz explained that there was a special added checkpoint challenge as well.

“We added to the gear list that everyone needed to bring one sled and right around the corner here in Doepke we are having each team do four runs of the sledding hill,” he said.

Most of the racers said it isn’t about win or lose.  It’s just about the fun.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman offers cash reward for lost gear bag
Jef sculpting his Bernie Sanders statue.
Stevens Point Bernie Sanders snow sculpture going viral
Tim "Shoe" Sullivan
Stevens Point man involved in sale of legendary baseball
FILE
Wisconsin Republicans propose getting rid of mask mandate
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden

Latest News

Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge Winter Edition
Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge Winter Edition
Home Sold Benefits Local Organization
Home Sold Benefits Local Organization
Snow tonight, will taper off on Sunday morning. 1-3" expected in most of the area.
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
(WMTV)
Proposed bill looks to include all age 60+ adults in high priority vaccination group, vaccinate general public in March