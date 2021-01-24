Advertisement

Mark Zelich reflects on his time spent with Hank Aaron

Mark Zelich and Hank Aaron
Mark Zelich and Hank Aaron(Geisel-Becker Collection; Marathon Co Historical Society)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “And here he is....Henry Aaron. And of course, the place just exploded with applause and cheering” remembers Mark Zelich.

Former Newchannel 7 Sports and News Director and local television legend Mark Zelich interviewed countless sports icons in his 50 years here at Channel 7, including baseball great Hank Aaron. After the news of Aaron’s death, we talked with Mark about his time with the home run king.

“Just an outstanding Major League Baseball player, but he was also a great human being, you know. He was accommodating, he wasn’t in love with himself, or put off or enamored with himself. He just was a natural type of individual who was an excellent athlete and setting Major League Baseball records,” said Zelich.

Aaron hit 755 home runs in his major league career. He died Friday at the age of 86.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim "Shoe" Sullivan
Stevens Point man involved in sale of legendary baseball
The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman offers cash reward for lost gear bag
Jef sculpting his Bernie Sanders statue.
Stevens Point Bernie Sanders snow sculpture going viral
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
1 to 3 inches of snow will fall overnight into early Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snow tonight with slick roads likely

Latest News

Snow showers ending this morning. Clouds breaking for some sun later in the day.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Snowfall from Saturday night into Sunday morning locally.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals from Saturday night into Sunday morning
packers
Green Bay Packers Coverage with Local Ties
packers
Green Bay Packers Championship Coverage