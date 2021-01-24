Mark Zelich reflects on his time spent with Hank Aaron

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “And here he is....Henry Aaron. And of course, the place just exploded with applause and cheering” remembers Mark Zelich.

Former Newchannel 7 Sports and News Director and local television legend Mark Zelich interviewed countless sports icons in his 50 years here at Channel 7, including baseball great Hank Aaron. After the news of Aaron’s death, we talked with Mark about his time with the home run king.

“Just an outstanding Major League Baseball player, but he was also a great human being, you know. He was accommodating, he wasn’t in love with himself, or put off or enamored with himself. He just was a natural type of individual who was an excellent athlete and setting Major League Baseball records,” said Zelich.

Aaron hit 755 home runs in his major league career. He died Friday at the age of 86.

