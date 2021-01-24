HALFTIME: Packers trail the Buccaneers 21-10 with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Buccaneers lead the Packers 21-10 at halftime.

A 50-yard touchdown from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the only big play the Packers offense could put on the board as Rodgers was sacked three times for the third time this season.

The Buccaneers started the game with the offense rolling. Tom Brady converted three third down conversions to put the Bucs in position to score. Those three plays accounted for 56 yards.

In the red zone, Brady fired a floated over the reaching arm of Kevin King and into the hands of Mike Evans for the early score.

The Packers got the ball back and was able to get one first down. However, the Buccaneers defense was able to get to Rodgers for the sack. The Packers were forced to punt.

The Buccaneers began their march downfield, starting the game 5 for 5 on third down. But finally, the D-train led by Kenny Clark got to Brady for a 3rd-down sack.

After Aaron Rodgers was sacked for the second time in the game, he found Allen Lazard for a big third down conversion.

From midfield, Aaron Rodgers found a speedy Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 50-yard touchdown. The Packers tied the game up at 7-7.

But Tom Brady and the Buccaneers went right back at it. Three plays into the drive, Brady heaved up a deep pass to Chris Godwin, who leaped over a reaching Darnell Savage for an incredible 52-yard catch.

On the next play, Leonard Fournette ran it 20-yards into the house to take the lead back by seven.

With the Packers needing a response, they starting cooking. A 15-play, 75-yard drive put them in position to tie the game up, but the drive ended in a disappointing 23-yard field goal from Mason Crosby. 14-10 Bucs lead.

With five minutes left, Tom Brady was able to push the Buccaneers near midfield. But a big third down stop gave the Packers a chance to take the lead heading into the half.

The Packers looked like they were going to make noise, but Rodgers threw an interception near midfield to give the Buccaneers a chance to add to their lead. Tom Brady promptly found Scotty Miller in the end zone for a 39-yard score on the final play of the half.

Aaron Rodgers was 14/19 with 169 yards and one touchdown. He also had one interception late in the first half. Davante Adams had three catches for 24 yards. Marquez Valdes Scantling had two catches for 62 yards and a 50-yard touchdown.

