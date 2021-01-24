Advertisement

First Alert Weather: The battle between sun and clouds continues

Snow showers and flurries winding down this morning, maybe some breaks of sun later in the day.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest round of snow was surprisingly the biggest snowfall of the season so far in Wausau, with around 3″ by the time all was said and done. That doesn’t seem too impressive considering we are about halfway through the winter season. No less, there is still plenty of time left of winter. Snow showers and flurries winding down this morning, otherwise considerable cloudiness with perhaps a few intervals of sunshine later in the day. Highs in the mid 20s.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight with low ranging from near zero to the mid to upper single digits.

The next winter storm to impact the Midwest will likely stay too far to the south of the area to have any impacts. Snow might reach as far north as Madison and southern Wisconsin later Monday night into Tuesday morning, with an additional chance of snow in that part of the state on Wednesday.

A winter storm will be rolling through the Midwest Monday into Tuesday.
Meantime, sunshine will mix with clouds on Monday with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 20s. Intervals of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs again in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy for Wednesday but still dry. Highs in the low 20s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with a high in the mid 20s. Clouds are back to end the work week on Friday with a possibility for snow showers at night, that could linger into Saturday morning. Highs on Friday in the upper 20s. After any snow showers end on Saturday, mostly cloudy with highs close to 30. Another round of light snow or snow showers is possible Saturday night. Next Sunday features plenty of clouds with a high in the low 30s.

High temps will be near or a bit above average this week.
High temps will be near or a bit above average this week.(WSAW)

