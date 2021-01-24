First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals from Saturday night into Sunday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest snowstorm to impact the region was not a blockbuster by any means but did produce enough snow to have to break out the snow shovel to clear off the driveway and sidewalk. The 3.2″ in Wausau was the biggest snowfall so far this winter season. Considering most winter seasons feature more snowfall, this number is likely to be eclipsed as the weeks go along.

Snowfall from Saturday night into Sunday morning locally. (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.