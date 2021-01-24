Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals from Saturday night into Sunday morning

Snowfall in the region ranged from 2 to 4 inches with the latest snow producer.
Snowfall from Saturday night into Sunday morning locally.
Snowfall from Saturday night into Sunday morning locally.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest snowstorm to impact the region was not a blockbuster by any means but did produce enough snow to have to break out the snow shovel to clear off the driveway and sidewalk. The 3.2″ in Wausau was the biggest snowfall so far this winter season. Considering most winter seasons feature more snowfall, this number is likely to be eclipsed as the weeks go along.

