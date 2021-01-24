2 dead, 4 injured in Grant County house fire

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy, and four others were injured in an early morning house fire in rural southwestern Wisconsin on Saturday.

Officials in Grant County say the fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the Village of Blue River. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

A 33-year-old man and 12-year-old boy died in the fire, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. WISC-TV reported that a 14-year-old girl was flown to Milwaukee to be treated for injuries, and a 15-year-old boy was flown to UW Health in Madison. Two other adults who were in the house at the time of the fire were treated at local hospitals and released.

