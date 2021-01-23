Wausau sees record number in home sales in 2020

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over 88,000 homes were sold in Wisconsin last year and at record prices. Wausau also saw more houses on the market than usual.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association says home sales surged during the last six months of 2020, with December sales being extremely high.

“Fueled by record-low mortgage rates, existing home sales increased 22.5% in December compared to last December,” WRA said, “and median prices rose 9.7% to $215,000 over that same period.”

Austin Solomon of Coldwell Banker Action in Wausau said during the summer of 2020, over 500 houses were on the market to be sold.

“More homes sold in 2020 than in the previous years in the Wausau area,” Solomon said. “So, amidst everything going on, there was still quite a bit of growth.”

With fewer homes for sale this year, Solomon says it’s still a pretty competitive market.

“My expectations is that at least for the next couple months, we’re going to see prices go up,” he said. “It’s going to be a competitive market for buyers, a great market for sellers, and I think it will be a good year in real estate in general for 2021.”

