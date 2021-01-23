Proceeds from home sold in Wausau will benefit a local organization

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A home in Wausau is set to close next week and 100% of its proceeds will go to a local organization.

After three months of construction, Bridge Street Mission’s Urban Street Project is complete.

With hopes to raise over $100,000 for its Sober Living Center, the organization exceeded its goal with $110,000 to go to the center, according to Executive Director Craig Vincent.

“We’re going to use half of the funds for debt-reduction on the building that we’re operating,” Vincent explained. “That’s going to save us interest and principle payments. And the other half will go into the operations of the home there at 1140 W. Bridge St.”

The Sober Living Center is a safe place for men in Wausau struggling with addiction to transition into a sober life.

“It’s very life-transformational,” Vincent said. “And we’re seeing men come from jail, rehab, the streets, and then entering to the workforce and stable and productive sober lives.”

Founder of Bridge Street Mission Heathe Tappe says building the home was a community effort, where time, supplies, and money were all contributed.

“Lots of people have hurting people in their families, so they have a story to tell and share,” Tappe said. “The more we shared about helping the community, the more everybody wanted to get involved.”

