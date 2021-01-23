Advertisement

Plover business encouraging community to shop local

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Plover, Wis. (WSAW) - Auto Sense in Plover is helping other community businesses by hosting a weekly gift card raffle to help encourage people to buy local.

The event started the first week of November and has run every week since.

Auto Sense posts a video on Facebook every Monday on what businesses they have a gift card for. On Friday, they randomly choose a name of a person who comments something they like about the highlighted businesses. The winner takes home at least a $25 gift card, sometimes more.

“We spend $25 from Auto Sense’s money at the local business to give away to the set winner. Some of these businesses are matching out $25 dollars which is awesome cause our winner gets $50,” Auto Sense GM Eric Escher said.

Right now Auto Sense says they will continue until they run out of businesses they can highlight.

If businesses want to be highlighted or have ay questions, they can send a direct Facebook message here.

