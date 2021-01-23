Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Snow tonight with slick roads likely

Snowfall by daybreak on Sunday of 1 to 3 inches in most of the area
Snow arrives later this evening, lasting into early Sunday morning.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another round of light to moderate snow will affect the area starting later this evening and lasting into the morning hours on Sunday. The bulk of accumulations will take place by daybreak tomorrow with 1-3″ in most of the region. Temperatures will bottom out this evening in the mid teens, rising to around 20 by morning on Sunday.

1 to 3 inches of snowfall overnight into Sunday morning.
Most of Central Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory tonight into Sunday morning.
Periods of snow likely overnight.
The light snow and snow showers will wind down during the morning.
Be prepared for roads to range from snow covered and slick to wet and slippery as the day goes...
Morning snow showers on Sunday will come to an end from west to east by mid to late morning. Otherwise considerable cloudiness for the rest of the day tomorrow. Highs in the mid 20s. There may be a few lingering snow showers at the start of the Packers game on Sunday, otherwise cloudy in Green Bay for the rest of the afternoon into the early evening. Temps will be in the 20s. Don’t forget you can catch the game on FOX WZAW start around 2 PM.

The new work week starts off with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. High in the low to mid 20s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 20s. Intervals of sun and clouds on Thursday. High in the mid 20s. Clouds are forecast to common for Friday into next Saturday with afternoon readings rising into the upper 20s to low 30s.

