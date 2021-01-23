Advertisement

DHS: 42 deaths, 89 more hospitalized due to COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest numbers from the Department of Health Services reveal 42 deaths and 89 more hospitalizations in the past day.

There were 1,681 new cases Saturday, according to DHS numbers. The seven-day rolling average now sits at 1,666. The last time the rolling average was this low was mid-September of 2020.

In all, 5,685 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to the virus.

Additionally, the DHS reports 23,625 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized with the virus since the onset of the pandemic. Hospitals are reportedly at 81 percent capacity.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “very high” level of case activity. Buffalo county is the only county currently seeing a “critically high” case activity level.

