Woman wanted for Oklahoma murder arrested in Dane County

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Kore Adams was taken into custody during a...
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Kore Adams was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a Wagoner County, Oklahoma warrant for first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.(Dane County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman wanted for killing a former roommate in Oklahoma has been arrested in Wisconsin.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Kore Adams was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a Wagoner County, Oklahoma warrant for first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the victim was reported missing last spring and that she and Adams lived together.

Adams, also known as Kore Bommeli, had reported Talina Galloway missing to Wagoner County law enforcement in mid-April.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Adams on several complaints including carrying or being in possession of a firearm as a felon, destroying evidence and obstruction of investigation. Her bond was set at $150,000.

While out on bond for those charges, Adams has been living in the Town of Middleton in Wisconsin.

Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Adams, who has been a prime suspect in the disappearance.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot said Galloway’s body was found inside a freezer in Polk County, Arkansas in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

