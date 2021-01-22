Wausau Mine Co. collecting food donations for area pantries

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Mine Company restaurant in Wausau is asking for your help in making a food donation to benefit area food pantries in exchange for a free treat.

Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., you’re asked to bring a minimum of four non-perishable food items and you’ll receive a coupon good for one small order of their famous Italian fries with cheese.

You can get the fries right away or save the coupon for later.

“My son came up with the idea to try and get something back to the community. I know the food banks are in need of food. If it’s one small piece…. if everybody does a little something we can just make the community a little bit better,” explained co-owner Dan Wage.

He said they weren’t able to do their annual Easter dinner this past year due to Covid-19 and wanted to do something else to help the community at this time of need. If all goes well, this food drive may turn into an annual event for the restaurant.

The restaurant is located at 3904 W. Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.