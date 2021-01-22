Advertisement

Wausau Mine Co. collecting food donations for area pantries

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Mine Company restaurant in Wausau is asking for your help in making a food donation to benefit area food pantries in exchange for a free treat.

Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., you’re asked to bring a minimum of four non-perishable food items and you’ll receive a coupon good for one small order of their famous Italian fries with cheese.

You can get the fries right away or save the coupon for later.

“My son came up with the idea to try and get something back to the community. I know the food banks are in need of food. If it’s one small piece…. if everybody does a little something we can just make the community a little bit better,” explained co-owner Dan Wage.

He said they weren’t able to do their annual Easter dinner this past year due to Covid-19 and wanted to do something else to help the community at this time of need. If all goes well, this food drive may turn into an annual event for the restaurant.

The restaurant is located at 3904 W. Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Packers GM Ted Thompson dies at 68
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Eric Moen booking photo
Man convicted in Lincoln County homicide begins life sentence at Waupun prison
The pandemic is limiting capacity at Lambeau Field for the playoffs, and for those in...
Expect more police at Lambeau Sunday after mask, alcohol issues last week
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Recipe: Mexican-style beef sausage cornbread skillet
Spice up your next meal with the versatile Mexican-style beef sausage cornbread skillet
Tips on how to navigate the latest trends in dating for 2021
Tips on how to navigate the latest trends in dating for 2021
Woman on Bumble dating app
Dating 101 in 2021
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Cases and hospitalizations down, deaths up
Wausau Mine Co. collecting food for needy Saturday
Wausau Mine Co. collecting food for needy Saturday