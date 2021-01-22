Advertisement

T.J. Maxx moving into Outlets at the Dells

Construction is set to begin in February.
Preliminary architectural rendering of the new TJ Maxx opening at Outlets at the Dells in fall 2021.
Preliminary architectural rendering of the new TJ Maxx opening at Outlets at the Dells in fall 2021.(Craig Realty Group)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Another high-profile retail chain is moving into the Outlet at the Dells this fall.

On Friday, the mall announced T.J. Maxx would be moving inti the Baraboo shopping center, with construction on the new store set to start next month.

A set date for the opening wasn’t given, only that it is expected to be this fall.

Craig Realty Group, which owns the Outlet at the Dells, celebrated the addition, saying it will offer “a more robust shopping experience” and complement well its other stores like COACH, Michael Kors, and Adidas.

