SDMAC recommends to prioritize educators and childcare providers in phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

(WSAW) - Thursday, the full State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee submitted its recommendations to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services regarding who should be eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in phase 1B.

Most of what the vaccine subcommittee recommended to the full committee on Wednesday moved forward, but one group was identified to be a priority over the others. After much discussion, educators and childcare providers were determined to be a group that was critical to get to the front of the line ahead of other job fields. The rest of the recommendations had no particular prioritization or order but was recommended to be eligible all at once.

SDMAC phase 1B recommendations (WSAW Emily Davies)

See the full list of groups the subcommittee recommended to the full SDMAC along with explanations by clicking here. You can watch the full SDMAC meeting by clicking here.

The decisions to include the different groups were based upon two priorities and goals for public health, 1) prevent death and severe cases, 2) preserve the basic needs of society. Education and childcare providers fell into both categories, though largely the latter.

Members discussed the welfare of children, citing how virtual learning and constant changes in school structure for many has been detrimental to their learning and their mental health. It also was noted the burden on families due to school and childcare safety precautions has been extremely challenging, especially for some families over others.

“It’s not just the kids, but also the entire families, right? And it’s also an issue of disparities because this is affecting the hardest families that do not have means to take care of those kids outside of school,” Silvia Munoz-Price, MD, Ph.D. of Infectious Diseases at Enterprise Epidemiologist as part of the Medical College of Wisconsin, Froedtert said.

The members determined that allowing the roughly 160,000 school and childcare staff to be vaccinated sooner would allow for those people to not only be protected but also allow the school setting to be more stable for everyone. It was also a population that feasibly would be well connected to vaccinators and easily identified.

While a DHS deputy secretary noted at the beginning of the meeting that they would take the weekend to consider the recommendations and make a decision early next week, in a call with journalists, DHS staff indicated support for this prioritization of educators and childcare providers.

“It makes sense to me from a sense of protecting those who will provide education and also because those educators will be in contact with the population of children that, as of this point in time, are not eligible to receive the vaccine,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS deputy secretary said.

She also mentioned they have already begun talking with pharmacy chains to see if they would be willing and able to go into school districts to provide vaccination clinics, though noting some health care systems and health departments have also been working with schools to coordinate eventual vaccine efforts.

