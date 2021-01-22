Advertisement

Recipe: Easy Mexican-style beef sausage cornbread skillet

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cornbread with a spicy beef sausage that’s equally at home at breakfast, lunch or dinner. Serve as a main dish with a side salad, fruit or a fried egg topper.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 ounces frozen onion and pepper blend (diced or sliced), thawed, drained
  • Mexican-Style Beef Sausage (1 recipe Mexican-Style Beef Sausage)
  • 1/2 cup no-salt added canned diced tomatoes with green chilies
  • 1 package (8-1/2 ounces) cornbread mix
  • 1/3 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1 egg
  • 3/4 cup frozen corn, thawed, drained

Topping (optional)

  • sour cream, diced seeded tomatoes, sliced green onions and honey

COOKING:

  1. Preheat oven according to directions on cornbread mix for cast-iron baking. Prepare Mexican-Style Beef Sausage. Add onion and pepper mix and tomatoes; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  2. Mexican-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves, 1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder in large mixing bowl mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat 9-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
  3. Meanwhile, prepare cornbread mix according to package directions, using milk and egg; fold corn into batter. Quickly pour batter over sausage mixture in cast-iron skillet, completely covering sausage mixture. Bake according to package directions or until cornbread is cooked through and golden brown.

