ONLY ON 7: Antigo native recalls close bond with former Packers G.M.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For 22 years, Antigo native Father James Baraniak served as the Green Bay Packers’ team chaplain.

“He’s a good friend of mine and a good man,” recalled former G.M. Ted Thompson during Super Bowl week in February 2011.

Baraniak was part of a small inner circle with a tight bond with Thompson, who died on Wednesday.

“Not only was he an introvert, but he was a very shy introvert,” said Baraniak.

Thompson lived in De Pere, close to Baraniak’s home at St. Norbert. Often times, the two would get together along with other Packers personnel for a night in, or before heading out to dinner.

“Football rarely comes up. We talk about brotherly things, we talk about things going on in the world.”

In January 2011, in the middle of an improbable playoff run and just weeks before a Super Bowl victory, Baraniak’s mom died. Her service was in Antigo.

“In walks this southern gentleman, there is Ted Thompson,” Baraniak said with a smile. “It just shows the type of character that he is. That he would go an hour-and-a-half away to show support to a buddy, a brother.”

Baraniak was given a Super Bowl 45 ring by the organization. It was on the night they handed them out, June 16, 2011, when Thompson made his most memorable impact on the priest.

“Ted took the microphone, his speech I think shocked everyone because we’re so used to this very quiet, very soft spoken Ted. And he had us roaring laughing. He also had people crying.”

While most know of Thompson’s accomplishments in the front office, it’s the man outside of Lambeau Field who Baraniak will cherish.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to misinterpret his introverted shyness nature as aloof or arrogant or standoff. Ted was a lover of people,” said Baraniak.

Baraniak left the Packers after the 2018 season and is now working in Chicago. He tells me his 9 a.m. mass on Friday will be dedicated in honor of Thompson.

