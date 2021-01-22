NTC to offer medical apprenticeship program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is announcing a one-of-a-kind apprenticeship program for its medical students to get more hands-on experience.

Getting an apprenticeship often means working in construction or manufacturing, but now the pandemic has opened NTC’s eyes and wants more health care workers ready for the workforce.

NTC’s Medical Assistance Apprenticeship Program will offer a unique hands-on experience for future medical workers

“This has never been done before, so it’s a real honor to be able to pilot this program with the state so that students can obtain more than one credential,” NTC Apprenticeship Manager Katie Metko said.

The unique program will help create a pipeline between health care employers and students interested in getting more knowledge in the medical field.

This prep for more workers has been triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s definitely a need, especially nowadays in the healthcare realm so this need couldn’t come at a better time to assist the health care companies to hopefully fill that medical assistant need,” Metko said.

While students are in the apprenticeship, at the same time they’ll be earning their degree.

Skills they’ll obtain from the program include performing administrative tasks such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and handling other medical information.

Students will also be responsible for clinical tasks including recording medical histories, drawing blood, and administering medications.

“This is giving individuals another opportunity to get into the workforce and to get into an area that they may have never been exposed to before by utilizing this new apprenticeship program in the area,” Wisconsin Registered Apprenticeship State Director Joshua Johnson said.

Johnson said the health care industry is always looking for quality workers and the apprenticeship will give students a foot in the door for potentially greater opportunities up the ladder.

“We’re hoping with the medical assistance program that those individuals get exposed so that they can continue to start to fill in where those empty holes are up to the doctors,” Johnson said.

The Medical Assistance Apprenticeship will begin on Monday, Jan. 21 and the program will last for one year.

