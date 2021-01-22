Minnesota man, 38, killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

TOWN OF PENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year-old man from Minnesota died Thursday night as a result of a snowmobile crash in Iron County.

The Iron County Sheriff said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Trail 15 off West Branch Road.

Investigators said two people were snowmobiling together when the lead rider looked behind and did not see the second snowmobile. The second rider is believed to have missed a curve, striking trees that cause fatal injuries.

The victim’s is not being released at this time.

The death is the third fatal snowmobile crash in Iron County this year-- and the fourth total fatality in Wisconsin in 2021.

