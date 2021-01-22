Girl Scouts kick off cookie season with social distancing and a brand new cookie

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes will start selling their beloved Girl Scout Cookies on January 22nd.

While the cookies are a great treat, the season is about much more than selling thin mints. Through the cookie program, girl scouts work hard to develop five key skills they can use throughout their lives including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Missy Brozek, with the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, said these skills can lead to great futures for girls.

“You know, the biggest goal of the cookie program and for us kind of behind the scenes is just to make sure that girls are set up for success, and we just see happening, each and every day,” Brozek said.

Due to the pandemic, this year girls will embrace the internet, and mostly use social media to sell their treats. The organization has also paired up with GrubHub and will utilize their services to get cookies to people to come March. Other troops are set to set up booths in March as well. Until then, the organization is encouraging girls to get creative.

“As you know, girls have been selling cookies for over 100 years, and there have always been challenges and struggles along the way. A Girl Scouts are problem solvers, and they are finding creative new ways to reach their customers,” Brozek said.

Not only does the cookie program keep all raised money in the community, but it helps fund Girl Scout projects.

This year the organization has added a new cookie to its docket. The Toast-Yay’s offer cookie lovers a French toast taste. Sadly for S’mores lovers though, this will be the last season the Girl Scouts S’mores cookies will be available.

If you want to support your local Girl Scouts but don’t need another box of cookies in the house, troops can donate your purchase to troops overseas or first responders in the area.

For more information on cookies sales and how you can get a box even if you don’t know a girl scout, visit their website here.

