Advertisement

Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.

The airbags were made by the same company whose airbags have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the United States.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rejected Ford’s argument that this version of the airbags didn’t need to be replaced.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

Another version of the airbag had an inflator defect that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

Even though the airbags used by Ford are different, they’re still like a version in the previous recalls and safety regulators said they still pose a risk.

Ford says it still believes the airbags are safe, but will respect the NHTSA’s decision and issue a recall.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall.

Ford will replace the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Packers GM Ted Thompson dies at 68
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Eric Moen booking photo
Man convicted in Lincoln County homicide begins life sentence at Waupun prison
The pandemic is limiting capacity at Lambeau Field for the playoffs, and for those in...
Expect more police at Lambeau Sunday after mask, alcohol issues last week
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Record year for home sales in Wisconsin carries into 2021
Record year of home sales in Wisconsin carries into 2021
The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman offers cash reward for lost gear bag
Saturday/Sunday Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather: Snow likely late Saturday into Sunday
Stevens Point man's Bernie Sanders snow sculpture going viral
Stevens Point man's Bernie Sanders snow sculpture going viral