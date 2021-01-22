Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Coldest day of winter...so far

Wind chill values will be below zero through the day. Snow expected this weekend.
Wind chills this afternoon in the single digits below zero.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you heard before the winter started that the coldest day at the mid-point of the season would feature highs in the mid teens and morning readings close to zero, you would think we were having a heat wave this winter. Although not exactly breaking records for how warm it has been in December and January, both months have been mild locally.

Chilly with some sunshine.
Wind chill values at midday in the single digits below zero.
Clouds in the Northwoods this morning, yielding to some afternoon sunshine. Meantime in Central Wisconsin, a fair amount of sunshine for today and chilly. Highs in the low to mid teens. Wind chill values will be in the teens below zero this morning, rising into the single digits below zero for the midday and afternoon hours.

Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows ranging from the mid single digits below zero in the north, to around zero in Central Wisconsin. Sunshine on Saturday will fade to clouds as the day wears on, as the next weather maker moves toward the region. Highs in the low 20s.

The bulk of accumulating snow locally will take place late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
1 to 3 inches of snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Light snow will move in by mid to late evening.
Periods of snow overnight into Sunday morning.
Snow will persist through daybreak on Sunday.
Snow showers will wind down by late morning.
Snow is expected to develop after 8 PM on Saturday evening, overspreading the area from west to east. Periods of light to moderate snow overnight and lasting into the morning hours on Sunday. The light snow will taper to snow showers after daybreak on Sunday, and likely come to an end by midday. At this time, a First Alert Weather Day will NOT be declared as the bulk of snowfall will take place in the overnight hours and the snowfall totals of 1-3″ are below the criteria for the issuance of an Alert Day. No less, roads Sunday morning will be snow-covered and slick, improving to being slippery in nature as the day wears on. Highs on Sunday in the mid 20s. Snow showers will be winding down at Lambeau Field for the Packers game on Sunday afternoon with temperatures there in the 20s.

Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the low 20s. Some sunshine is expected on Tuesday with afternoon readings rising into the mid 20s. A chance of snow showers on Wednesday with highs again in the mid 20s. More clouds than sun Thursday with a high in the mid to upper 20s. Another chance of snow showers on Friday with highs in the upper 20s.

